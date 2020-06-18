U.N. Humiliates Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s bid to get Canada back on the United Nations Security Council was dashed Wednesday.

Trudeau was humiliated.

The UN dealt a decisive and embarrassing loss to him and his administration.

India, Mexico, Norway and Ireland won temporary seats on the United Nations Security Council, which is the organization’s most powerful forum.

Canada was resoundingly defeated in the first round of voting by much smaller Norway and Ireland.

Canada will now likely have to wait until the 2030s to win a seat at the Security Council table.