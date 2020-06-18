Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.N. Humiliates Trudeau
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:29s - Published
U.N. Humiliates Trudeau

U.N. Humiliates Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s bid to get Canada back on the United Nations Security Council was dashed Wednesday.

Trudeau was humiliated.

The UN dealt a decisive and embarrassing loss to him and his administration.

India, Mexico, Norway and Ireland won temporary seats on the United Nations Security Council, which is the organization’s most powerful forum.

Canada was resoundingly defeated in the first round of voting by much smaller Norway and Ireland.

Canada will now likely have to wait until the 2030s to win a seat at the Security Council table.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

newsr_IN

NewsR U.N. Humiliates Trudeau: https://t.co/hYTxp8g1BK #UnitedNationsSecurityCouncil 4 minutes ago

bevrobertson3

bevrobertson RT @mybgift2014: @CBCTheNational Trudeau humiliates Canada in his first 4 years as leader, then has the MAJORITY of the provinces & people… 5 hours ago

mybgift2014

Diana McEachern @CBCTheNational Trudeau humiliates Canada in his first 4 years as leader, then has the MAJORITY of the provinces &… https://t.co/fpdjalmduQ 7 hours ago