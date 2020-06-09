Global  

Vanessa Bryant urges government to pass Helicopter Safety Act following Kobe Bryant's death
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:26s
Vanessa Bryant urges government to pass Helicopter Safety Act following Kobe Bryant's death

Vanessa Bryant urges government to pass Helicopter Safety Act following Kobe Bryant's death

Vanessa Bryant wants to see the government pass a "Kobe and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act" (KGBHSA) following the deaths of her husband and daughter.

