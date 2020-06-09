Vanessa Bryant urges government to pass Helicopter Safety Act following Kobe Bryant's death
Vanessa Bryant wants to see the government pass a "Kobe and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act" (KGBHSA) following the deaths of her husband and daughter.
Bill Introduced To Require Helicopter Safety Systems After Death Of Kobe BryantThe helicopter the NBA superstar was in was flying in foggy weather and did not have terrain awareness technology. Jeff Vaughn reports.
Kobe Bryant To Be Awarded Posthumous EmmyThe posthumous Emmy award will be presented on July 18.
Kobe Bryant to be honored with Emmy Governors AwardThe basketball legend will be recognized posthumously after being selected by the award committee.