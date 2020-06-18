McDonald's Pledges To Hire 250,000+ This Summer

McDonald's intends to hire 260,000 workers in the summer.

Business Insider reports that the hiring boom will come as states and counties continue the reopening process.

McDonalds adopted 50 new safety procedures during the pandemic.

The company did fever screenings after employees were upset about pay and safety protections.

Employees have the chance to participate in Archway Opportunity, McDonald's education assistance, and career advising program.

Archway Opportunity can help workers get a high diploma, financial assistance for college, or learn English as a second language.