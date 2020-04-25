Global  

Bank of England creates £100bn of new cash
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:53s
Bank of England creates £100bn of new cash

Bank of England creates £100bn of new cash

Bank of England has expanded its coronavirus quantitative easing (QE) programme of bond-buying by £100bn, taking the total since March to £300bn.

