Family of six! Rio and Kate Ferdinand expecting first child together
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Rio and Kate Ferdinand are expecting their first child together, who will make their home a family of six, including Rio's three children with his late wife Rebecca.

