Your Health Matters - Prostate Cancer

Dr. Ali Sarram, Urologist with the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at HealthONE, talks to Katie LaSalle about the importance of prostate cancer screenings.



Related videos from verified sources Promising breast cancer drug approved by the FDA



A new treatment has been approved in the fight against HER-2 positive breast cancer, which accounts for roughly one-fifth of breast cancers. Credit: Idaho On Your Side Duration: 01:16 Published 4 days ago How Often Should Men be Screened for Prostate Cancer?



Could leaving more time in between prostate cancer screenings actually improve diagnosis? Here’s your latest health news from Treepple on the potential benefits of waiting longer to get screened. Credit: Treepple Duration: 00:57 Published 3 weeks ago Prostate Cancer - HIFU Treatment



Prostate Cancer - HIFU Treatment Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 02:53 Published on June 10, 2020