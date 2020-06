Former officer charged in death of Rayshard Brooks

A SECOND OFFICER WAS CHARGEDWITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT.ABC'S REENA ROY REPORTS---BOTHMEN HAVE UNTIL TODAY TO TURNTHEMSELVES IN.NATS PROTESTORS WHAT WEREONCE RALLY CRIES FOR SOME-- ARENOW CHEERS OF CELEBRATION.PROTESTORS IN ATLANTA FEELINGONE STEP CLOSER TO JUSTICE.NATS: THE FIRST CHARGE ISFELONY MURDER TOMIKA MILLER IFELT EVERYTHING THAT HE FELTJUST BY HEARING WHAT HE WENTTHROUGH.AND IT HURT.IT HURT REALLY BAD FORMEROFFICER 27 YEAR OLD GARRETTROLFE IS FACING 11 CHARGESINCLUDING FELONY MURDER AFTERPROSECUTORS SAY HE SHOTRAYSHARD BROOKS TWICE IN THEBACK FROM 18 FEET AWAY IN AWENDY?S PARKING LOT LAST WEEK.THE OTHER OFFICER DEVIN BROSNANIS CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATEDBECAUSE HIS CLIENT NEVER PULLEDOUT A GUN.TODAY A WITNESS SPEAKING ABOUTWHAT HE SAW.XXXXX THE PROSECUTOR SAYSTHIS STILL IMAGE INFLUENCEDHIS DECISION..ITS FROM VIDEO OFROLFE KICKING BROOKS ANDBROSNAN STANDING ON HISSHOULDER AS HE?S DYING.THE WHOLE ORDEAL BEGAN NEARLYAN HOUR BEFORE.WHEN OFFICERS GOT A CALL BROOKSUP MAN?

HEY, YOU ARE PARKED INTHE DRIVE THROUGH RIGHT NOW.THEY SPOKE TO BROOKS FOR 40MINUTES- DURING WHICH THEY GIVEHIM A BREATHALYZER TEST..WHICHPOLICE SAY HE FAILED.NATS.OK MR BROOKS, WILL YOU TAKE APRELIMINARY BREATH TEST FOR ME,IT'S A YES OR NO.- "I DON'T WANT TO REFUSEANYTHING." WHEN THEY TRY TOARREST HIM..HE RESISTSACCORDING TO INVESTIGATORS.THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY SAYS THEOFFICERS NEVER TOLD HIM HE WASUNDER ARREST OR WHY.NATS I?M GOING TO TASE YOUVIDEO THEN SHOWS BROOKS RUNNINGOFF WITH ONE OF THEIR TASERS.AS HE APPEARS TO POINT IT ATTHEM..ROLFE SHOOTS.PAUL J.HOWARD, JR: THE CITY OF ATLANTASAYS YOU CANNOT EVEN FIRE ATASER AT SOMEONE WHO'S RUNNINGAWAY.GOT HIM" AFTER HE SHOT THE MANAND THAT THE OFFICERS WAITEDMORE THAN TWO MINUTES BEFORETRYING TO SAVE THE MAN'S LIFE.ROLFE'S LAWYER TELLS ABC NEWSHIS CLIENT ACTED OUT OF FEARFOR HIS OWN SAFETY AND THECIVILIANS AROUND HIM?

SAYINGTHAT ROLFE "HEARD A SOUND LIKEA GUNSHOT AND SAW A FLASH INMR.BROOKS' BACK.?

WE'RE NOW ALSOHEARING FROM BROOKS HIMSELF INPROBATION SYSTEM AFTER BEINGINDIVIDUALS, WE DO HAVE LIVES,YOU KNOW, JUST A MISTAKE WEMADE, YOU KNOW, AND, YOU KNOW,NOT, NOT JUST DO US AS IF WESUPPORTED.