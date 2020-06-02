Scientists Say One State Is Emerging As The Next COVID-19 Pandemic's Epicenter

Despite businesses reopening across the US, the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of abating.

In fact, CNN reports ten states saw a record number of new COVID-19 cases this week.

A team of scientists at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania warns Florida could be the pandemic's next epicenter.

Florida faces an exceptionally high risk because of its aging population and multitude of nursing homes and retirement communities.

The potential for the virus to take off there is very, very nerve-racking and could have catastrophic consequences.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo Director, Infectious Diseases Division, University of Alabama at Birmingham