Google Browser Extensions Hosted Massive Spyware Campaign, Researchers Find
Google Browser Extensions Hosted Massive Spyware Campaign, Researchers Find Researchers at Awake Security recently made their findings public.

They found that users were attacked through the Google Chrome extensions by way of access to more than 32 million downloads.

More than 70 add-ons have been removed by Google from the Chrome Web Store.

Google Spokesman, via NBC News According to Awake co-founder Gary Golomb, this has been the most significant malicious spyware campaign to ever hit Google's Chrome store.

The extensions were able to harvest user data by transmitting information when users were browsing the internet on Chrome.

Gary Golomb, Awake, via NBC News

