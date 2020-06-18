Raiders have had 'blessing' to sign Kaepernick since 2017
Las Vegas Raiders' owner Mark Davis says if the team wants to, they have his blessing to sign Colin Kaepernick.
The former NLF quarterback began kneeling during the national anthem at games years ago.
دانيال Al Davis wouldn't have given his blessing. He would've signed him.
https://t.co/EAzfVcaAu4 4 hours ago
SportNewsBuzz NFL News: Mark Davis Says Raiders Have Had 'Blessing' to Sign Colin Kaepernick Since 2017 https://t.co/L82QddI9sQ 6 hours ago