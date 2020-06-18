Global  

Raiders have had 'blessing' to sign Kaepernick since 2017
Las Vegas Raiders' owner Mark Davis says if the team wants to, they have his blessing to sign Colin Kaepernick.

The former NLF quarterback began kneeling during the national anthem at games years ago.

