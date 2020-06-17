Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kristen Wiig Welcomes Twins Via Surrogate
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Kristen Wiig Welcomes Twins Via Surrogate

Kristen Wiig Welcomes Twins Via Surrogate

Surprise!

ET Canada can confirm that "Bridesmaids" star Kristen Wiig and her fiance Avi Rothman welcomed twins via surrogate earlier this year.

Plus, more celebrity baby news.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Kristen Wiig and Fiancé Avi Rothman Welcome Twins Via Surrogate

Kristen Wiig is a mom... to twins! E! News has learned that the Bridesmaids star and fiancé Avi...
E! Online - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kristen Wiig welcomes twins via surrogate? [Video]

Kristen Wiig welcomes twins via surrogate?

Kristen Wiig welcomes twins via surrogate? The actress and her fiancé Avi Rothman are believed to be the proud parents of twin babies who were born earlier this year via surrogate, according to a..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:06Published
Kristen Wiig is reportedly a new mum to twins [Video]

Kristen Wiig is reportedly a new mum to twins

Kristen Wiig is reportedly a first-time mother.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published