Kristen Wiig Welcomes Twins Via Surrogate
Surprise!
ET Canada can confirm that "Bridesmaids" star Kristen Wiig and her fiance Avi Rothman welcomed twins via surrogate earlier this year.
Plus, more celebrity baby news.
