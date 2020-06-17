Kristen Wiig Welcomes Twins Via Surrogate Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:28s - Published 6 minutes ago Kristen Wiig Welcomes Twins Via Surrogate Surprise! ET Canada can confirm that "Bridesmaids" star Kristen Wiig and her fiance Avi Rothman welcomed twins via surrogate earlier this year. Plus, more celebrity baby news. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Kristen Wiig and Fiancé Avi Rothman Welcome Twins Via Surrogate Kristen Wiig is a mom... to twins! E! News has learned that the Bridesmaids star and fiancé Avi...

E! Online - Published 21 hours ago











Tweets about this