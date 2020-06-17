Global  

Tinsukia oil well fire: PM Modi chairs NDMA meeting via video conferencing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) meeting to review oil well number Baghjan-5 fire situation in Assam's Tinsukia.

Review meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Petroleum AND Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Experts have been called and efforts are going on to seal the well.

"PM said that he stands with the people of Assam AND assured all steps for rehabilitation of the affected people," tweeted Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal.

