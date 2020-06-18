Google Browser Extensions Hosted
Massive Spyware Campaign,
Researchers Find Researchers at
Awake Security recently
made their findings public.
They found that users were
attacked through the Google Chrome
extensions by way of access
to more than 32 million downloads.
More than 70 add-ons have
been removed by Google from
the Chrome Web Store.
Google Spokesman, via NBC News According to Awake co-founder Gary Golomb, this
has been the most significant malicious spyware
campaign to ever hit Google's Chrome store.
The extensions were able
to harvest user data by transmitting
information when users were
browsing the internet on Chrome.
Gary Golomb, Awake, via NBC News