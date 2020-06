President Trump responds to John Bolton's claims

OFFENSES--- FAR BEYONDWHAT CONGRESS INVESTIGATED.ABC'S INES DE LA CUETARAREPORTS---THE PRESIDENT IS NOWFIRING BACK.THIS MORNING?EXPLOSIVEALLEGATIONS FROM PRESIDENTTRUMP?S LONGEST SERVINGNATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR.JOHN BOLTON CLAIMNG IN HIS NEWBOOK --AND IN AN EXCLUSIVEINTERVIEW WITH ABC?S MARTHARADDATZ?THAT THE PRESIDENT PUTHIS RE-ELECTION PROSPECTS ABOVETHE COUNTRY'S INTERESTSJOHN BOLTON: I DON'T THINK HE'SFIT FOR OFFICE.I-- I DON'T THINK HE HAS THECOMPETENCE TO CARRY OUT THEJOB.///THERE REALLY ISN'T ANYGUIDING PRINCIPLE-- THAT I WASABLE TO DISCERN OTHER THAN--WHAT'S GOOD FOR DONALD TRUMP'SREELECTION.TRUMP WITH (GFX) VOTES FROMFARM STATES "PLEADING WITH XITO ENSURE HE'D WIN" HISREELECTION.ADDING HE BELIEVES RUSSIA?SPRESIDENT THINKS HE CAN PLAYTRUMP LIKE A FIDDLE.JOHN BOLTON: II THINK PUTINIS-- SMART, TOUGH.HE PLAYS A BAD HAND EXTREMELYWELL.//I THINK HE SEES THAT-- HE'SNOT FACED WITH A SERIOUSADVERSARY HERE.AND HE WORKS ON HIM, AND HEWORKS ON HIM, AND HE WORKS ONREVIEWS, IS A COMPILATION OFLIES AND MADE UP STORIES, ALLINTENDED TO MAKE ME LOOK BAD,TRUMP CALLING BOLTON A ?SICKPUPPY?AND TELLING FOX NEWS--HE WAS A WASHED UP GUY, I GAVEHIM A CHANCE.HE COULDN'T GET SENATECONFIRMED, SO I GAVE HIM ANONSENATE CONFIRMED POSITION,PUT HIM THERE, SEE HOW HEWORKED.AND I WASN'T VERY ENAMORED.BUT THOSE VIEWS CONTRAST WITHTHE POSITIVE STATEMENTS THEPRESIDENT MADE ABOUT BOLTON,EVEN AFTER HE LEFT THE WHITEHOUSE.BOLTON ALSO ALLEGING HE HEARDFROM TRUMP, FIRSTHAND, THATSECURITY AID TO UKRAINE WASDIRECTLY LINKED TO UKRAINEINVESTIGATING HIS POLITICALOPPONENTS..BUT BOLTON DECLINED TO TESTIFYAT THE PRESIDENT?S IMPEACHMENTTRIAL THE LEAD LAWYER IN THEHOUSE IMPEACHMENT CASECRITICIZING BOLTON FOR REFUSINGTO SAY UNDER OATH WHAT HE KNEW.TELLING MSNBC-- THE MOSTIMPORTANT POINT WHICH IS THATJOHN BOLTON CONFIRMED OUR CASE,AND HE DID IT BY CITINGCONVERSATIONS THAT HE HADDIRECTLY WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP,INES DE LA CUETARA TAG: BOLTONSNEW BOOK ?THE ROOM WHERE ITHAPPENED?

