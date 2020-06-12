Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Face Masks Now Required Across California
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Face Masks Now Required Across California

Face Masks Now Required Across California

The order comes as infections are on the rise throughout the state.

Amy Johnson reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

California startup aims to monitor social distancing and face masks using drones

Airspace Systems, a California startup company that makes drones that can hunt down and capture other...
Reuters - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Masks Now Required In All Of California [Video]

Masks Now Required In All Of California

A new statewide mandate requiring face coverings has been issued by the public health department.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:38Published
Monroe Co. Mandates Facial Coverings In Public Settings [Video]

Monroe Co. Mandates Facial Coverings In Public Settings

If you're planning a trip to the Keys, be sure to take along a mask. Monroe County has made wearing a facial covering in public settings mandatory effective immediately. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:26Published
Fang-Tastic Face Masks! Makeup Artist Makes Horror Themed Face Masks in Wake of COVID-19! [Video]

Fang-Tastic Face Masks! Makeup Artist Makes Horror Themed Face Masks in Wake of COVID-19!

You might think this Filipino special-fx makeup artist is just getting a head start on Halloween. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:51Published