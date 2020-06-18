Supreme Court Ruling Blocks Trump From Ending DACA

California Leaders Applaud Supreme Court Upholding DACACalifornia leaders were quick to call Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling upholding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program a victory.
SCOTUS rejects President Trump's bid to end DACAThe supreme court has ruled against President Trump's decision to end DACA. The program protects hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.
