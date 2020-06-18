Meet the mother of Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebrations
Many call her the mother of Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebrations.
Margaret Henningsen talked to Shannon Sims about how an idea to get people back to 3rd St.
After the riots of 1967 has turned into one of America's largest Juneteenth celebrations.
