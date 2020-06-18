Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meet the mother of Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebrations
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 03:52s - Published
Meet the mother of Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebrations

Meet the mother of Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebrations

Many call her the mother of Milwaukee's Juneteenth celebrations.

Margaret Henningsen talked to Shannon Sims about how an idea to get people back to 3rd St.

After the riots of 1967 has turned into one of America's largest Juneteenth celebrations.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Juneteenth Explained and How It’s Being Celebrated Around the U.S. [Video]

Juneteenth Explained and How It’s Being Celebrated Around the U.S.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the country, but here’s what else you should know about this American holiday. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:21Published