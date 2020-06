'I had a mask. It was in my pocket. I should have put it on,' governor says Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:51s - Published 3 minutes ago 'I had a mask. It was in my pocket. I should have put it on,' governor says Gov. Tate Reeves answers a question about why he was not wearing a mask while attending the funeral of a Simpson County sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FRUSTRATIONS.WHAT’S YOUR REACTION TO THAT?WHAT I WOULD TELL YOU IS THAT ATTHE FUNERAL OF THIS LAWENFORCEMENT OFFICER YESTERDAY.I MADE A DECISION TO ATTEND THEBURIAL I DID SO I TRIED VERYHARD TO SOCIALLY DISTANCE THEFACT OF THE MATTER IS GIVENWHAT’S GOING ON IN THIS COUNTRYTODAY?I THINK IT’S REALLY IMPORTANTFOR OUR LEADERS TO STAND UP FOROUR MEN AND WOMEN WHO PUT ON THEUNIFORM AND PROTECT US EVERYDAY.THIS GENTLEMAN WAS GUNNED DOWNIN THE LINE OF DUTY AND IBELIEVE IT IS PART OF MY JOB ANDIT’S A PART OF MY JOB THAT IRESPECT.HONOR AND WILL ALWAYS DO TO GOAND PAY MY RESPECTS TO THISINDIVIDUAL AND HIS FAMILY.THIS ONE WAS PARTICULARLY CLOSETO HOME AS I GREW UP IN FLORENCEIN SOUTH RANKIN COUNTY THISDEPUTY LIVED IN NORTH SIMPSONCOUNTY AND SHARE OF MULLINS IS APERSONAL FRIEND OF MINE SHERIFFBAILEY.AND RANKIN COUNTY IS A PERSONALFRIEND OF MINE.THEY HAVE KNOWN THIS GENTLEMANWORKED WITH HIM FOR YEARS ANDYEARS AND YEARS.AND SO THE MOTIONS WERE VERYVERY HIGH.I DID HAVE A MASK.IT WAS IN MY POCKET.GOOD, I SHOULD HAVE PUT IT ONFACT THE MATTER IS IF Y’ALL WANTTO SHAME ME FOR THE WAY IN WHICHI HANDLED IT GO FOR IT.THAT’S PART OF YOUR JOB, BUT IWILL NOT APOLOGIZE FOR ATTENDINGTHIS FUNERAL FOR FOR THIS SLAINLAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER.YES.I HAVE WORN MY MASTER ACTUALLYWENT TO THE CAPITOL EARLIERTODAY.I WORE MASKS IN THE CAPITAL.I AM CONCERNED ABOUT WHAT’SGOING ON IN THAT PARTICULARSETTING.UM, BUT THE FACT IS SOME OF USARE EVEN JOBS IN WHICH WE HAVETO TAKE ADDITIONAL RISK.IT’S NOT PERFECT.IT’S NOT AN IDEAL SCENARIO, BUT







