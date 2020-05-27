Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Double The Money And Twice The Fun: High-Paying Side Gigs For College Grads
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Double The Money And Twice The Fun: High-Paying Side Gigs For College Grads

Double The Money And Twice The Fun: High-Paying Side Gigs For College Grads

FlexJobs has created a list of high-paying jobs that pay at least $14.50 an hour and can be done as part-time gigs.

According to Business Insider, many of the best opportunities require internet savvy, good typing skills, and familiarity with social media.

Copywriters, transcriptionists, web developers, website designers, social media coordinators and resume writers can all find ways to work from home.

If you'd like to talk to people, though, raising money for charities is one option; helping retailers as a merchandising coordinator is another.

And if you'd like a combination of both, consider freelancing as a photographer or a travel guide writer for your city or state!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

hfdabr

Hafidh Abrar One time in junior high me and my friend dare this one guy to throw his phone from the free throw line and if he ma… https://t.co/BXHCxzz2qo 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

How COVD-19 is impacting college students [Video]

How COVD-19 is impacting college students

Some high school grads are considering a gap year, some are taking online classes at community colleges and others have traded their dream school to save money.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:27Published