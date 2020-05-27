Double The Money And Twice The Fun: High-Paying Side Gigs For College Grads

FlexJobs has created a list of high-paying jobs that pay at least $14.50 an hour and can be done as part-time gigs.

According to Business Insider, many of the best opportunities require internet savvy, good typing skills, and familiarity with social media.

Copywriters, transcriptionists, web developers, website designers, social media coordinators and resume writers can all find ways to work from home.

If you'd like to talk to people, though, raising money for charities is one option; helping retailers as a merchandising coordinator is another.

And if you'd like a combination of both, consider freelancing as a photographer or a travel guide writer for your city or state!