GOP Presents Police Reform Bill; Democrats Say Legislation 'Takes Teeth Out' Of Proposals Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:00s - Published 5 days ago GOP Presents Police Reform Bill; Democrats Say Legislation 'Takes Teeth Out' Of Proposals Skyler Henry reports on new GOP police reform bill that opponents say water down ideas behind Democratic reform plan (6-17-2020) 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this Swearengen @NBurdens Since the outbreak of this orgy of racial conflict, he's been particularly good on debunking much of the… https://t.co/mZdvAwd1pq 6 hours ago Vann Schaffner MD RT @rockoftalk: https://t.co/jGBCCngnqA - Fox News Radio https://t.co/pCW4lMzQJf - Liberty Nation Presents: GOP Police Reform Bill – READ I… 5 days ago The Rock of Talk™️ https://t.co/jGBCCngnqA - Fox News Radio https://t.co/pCW4lMzQJf - Liberty Nation Presents: GOP Police Reform Bill… https://t.co/O6OrIhrDx4 5 days ago Liberty Nation “Liberty Nation Presents: GOP Police Reform Bill – READ IN FULL The GOP unveils its plan to deal with police reform… https://t.co/gVPobrCsWu 6 days ago WatsupAmericas Latest: WATCH LIVE: Minnesota governor presents police reform bill https://t.co/UB5cJPTcrP 6 days ago StealThisCode While Twitter is drawn to the shiny, jangling keys that is racist pancake syrup, Tim "Moderne Uncle Tom" Scott pres… https://t.co/0wyulxJ5Ox 6 days ago