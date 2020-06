Phillies Sign Ocean City High School Graduate Jake McKenna Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:46s - Published 4 minutes ago It's a call he's been waiting for his entire life. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AND THAT LEAVES ME WITH OKAY.I'LL GO THEN C.JACK DORSEY.WELL A LOCAL BASEBALL PLAYERGOT THE CALL HE'S BEEN WAITINGFOR HIS ENTIRE LIFE.THAT CALL CAME FROM THEPHILLIES.2020 OCEAN CITY HIGH SCHOOLGRADUATE JAKE MCKENNA JUSTSIGNED A CONTRACT AND HE JOINSUS LIVE ON EYEWITNESS NEWS THISMORNING AND TOLD US ABOUT THATMOMENT.WE SAW THE PHONE LIGHT UP ANDIT SAID PHILLY'S NAME AND THENWE ALL STARTED GOING CRAZY ANDTHEN WE HAD TO DIAL IT DOWN ALITTLE BIT.AND ANSWER THE CALL AND THEN IWAS JUST RAISING INSIDE BUTSTAYING COOL ON THE OUTSIDE.AND I CAN'T EVEN DESCRIBE IT.I KIND OF BLACKED OUT.BUT.[LAUGHING]BUT SPECIAL MOMENT.I'LL BET IT WAS.MCKENNA'S PROUD P PARENTS THEREJOINING HIM AS WELL.HE HOPES TO ONE DAY BE SIDE BYSIDE WITH PHILLIES ACE AARON