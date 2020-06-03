Global  

Gov. DeSantis Issues Executive Order Impacting Elections
Gov. DeSantis Issues Executive Order Impacting Elections

Gov. DeSantis Issues Executive Order Impacting Elections

The order allows elections supervisors to begin processing mail in ballots earlier.

Gov. Ron DeSantis Executive Order Impacts Upcoming Elections

The coronavirus pandemic has the governor issuing an emergency order.
