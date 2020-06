Joint UK and French flyover Buckingham Palace for 80th anniversary of war speech Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:48s - Published 6 days ago Joint UK and French flyover Buckingham Palace for 80th anniversary of war speech This is the spectacular moment UK and French Air Forces joined together as the UK's Red Arrows and their French counterparts, the Patrouille de France flypast over London marked 80 years of the resista 0

This is the spectacular moment UK and French Air Forces joined together as the UK's Red Arrows and their French counterparts, the Patrouille de France flypast over London marked 80 years of the resistance broadcast to occupied France by Charles de Gaulle during a brief UK visit by Emmanuel Macron on Thursday (June 18)







