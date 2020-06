Alphonsi: Banning 'Swing Low' won't work Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:49s - Published 4 minutes ago Alphonsi: Banning 'Swing Low' won't work Former England rugby player Maggie Alphonsi has warned that banning Swing Low, Sweet Chariot from being sung at England games is unlikely to be successful, and that empowering fans to make their own decision will be far more effective. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this