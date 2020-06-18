Raccoon Stuck on Boarder Wall

Occurred on June 16, 2020 / Otay Mesa, California, USA Info from Licensor: "I was driving towards Mexico and it's a long and straight road so I saw it from far away at first I thought it was a crow or something like that but as I got close I noticed that it was walking on the wall and I got out of the truck and was able to film it and I reported it to the customs officer and they say they would look into it.

They asked me around where he was.

I don't know what happened after that because I crossed over the border.