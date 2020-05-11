Claudia Tenney and George Phillips face off in a Congressional Republican Primary this Tuesday to see who will run against incumbent Anthony Brindisi in November.

The race for the 22nd Congressional District

Primary this tuesday to see who will run that's the obama- era program that lets children brought to this country illegally as children -- avoid deportation.

But their future is still uncertain.

Alice barr is in washington with the latest.

(super: washington, dc :00-:06) on the steps of the supreme court today -- a leap forward for the rights of young immigrants -- known as dreamers.

None (sot selvin marquina / daca recipient - silver spring, md :08-: 14) "there were doors closing and right now - things dont seem like they're against us - for now.

So i'm pretty happy."

(graphic - 5-4 split on court ---- :15-:19) chief justice john roberts was the swing vote in a 5-4 decision -- that blocks the trump administration from shutting down the deferred action for childhood arrivals program, enacted under president obama.

Daca has allowed nearly 800-thousand young people, brought to this country illegally as children -- to avoid deportation.

Jesus contreras is a paramedic -- who came to the u-s at age 6.

(sot jesus contreras / daca recipient - houston :40-:49) "i have been on the edge for the past few months just kind of - you know - worried to death on what the decision of the sup ct was gonna be."

They were both asked what they feel is the number one concern is for the district.

None sot: claudia tenney, (r) candidate 22nd congressional district we got to focus on the economy.

Getting people back to work.

Obviously we've got a new wrinkle in this.

We've got to keep people safe.

We got to make sure we don't expose people to the coronavirus.

Now we know we have to protect people who are particularly vulnerable.

Seniors, people with underlying conditions.

Sot: george phillips, (r) candidate 22nd congressional district the most important issues are jobs and the economy.

The economy was hit& hard hit before the coronavirus crisis.

I know we had low unemployment levels in upstate new york before coronavirus, but those were artificially low.

Too many jobs have left.

Too many people have left.

Taxes are high.

Corruption's a problem in new york state.

They were also asked about issues facing the nation.

Sot: claudia tenney, (r) candidate 22nd congressional district we have to stand up for law and order.

Certainly we have to make sure we hold people accountable, and i understand that you know i've spoken out very strongly against what was done to george floyd.

I don't care what kind of guy george floyd was.

What happened to him, you know the intentional killing of him in such a heinous way should never be supported by our system of justice.

Sot: george phillips, (r) candidate 22nd congressional district this racial unrest here, a huge component of it is social injustices.

The poverty in our cities.

We declared war on poverty 50 years ago, and we still have the same poverty rates that we had back then.

Let's try to come together.

Let's reform the earned income credit.

Let's make welfare to work mandatory.

Let's get drug testing in.

Let's do things that we can agree on.

Those are things i want to work on.

But they both could agree on one thing.

Sot: claudia tenney, (r) candidate 22nd congressional district we just want to make sure people get out and vote.

This is a really important primary, and an even more important election going forward.

Sot: george phillips, (r) candidate 22nd congressional district we're down to 2 candidates now and it's in the hands of the voters.

A lot have voted absentee already, but we hope people can get out and early voting and election day.

Sot: kirk tupaj early voting started on saturday, the poles open up on tuesday, and remember absentee ballots must be postmarked by june 23rd.

In new hartford, i'm kirk tupaj reporting for newschannel 2.

> for a list of early