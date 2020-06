Officers jumped into the East River to capture an inmate who escaped Rikers Island.



Related videos from verified sources Rikers Inmate Allegedly Tries To Escape Again



The inmate made his bold move early Sunday morning but was quickly apprehended. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:21 Published 5 days ago Inmate Escapes Rikers Island, Captured In East River



Officers jump into East River after inmate escaped Rikers Island. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:08 Published 1 week ago