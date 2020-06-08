Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

India-China faceoff: Shivraj Chouhan announces ex-gratia, job to kin of Naik Deepak Kumar from Rewa
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:49s - Published
India-China faceoff: Shivraj Chouhan announces ex-gratia, job to kin of Naik Deepak Kumar from Rewa

India-China faceoff: Shivraj Chouhan announces ex-gratia, job to kin of Naik Deepak Kumar from Rewa

Condoling over the loss of life of Naik Deepak Kumar from Rewa in face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, on June 18 announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore, a house or plot and a government job to one member of his family.

He said, "Naik Deepak Kumar from Rewa, who lost his life in Galwan Valley Clash will always be remembered for his supreme sacrifice.

The entire country stands with his family.

We've announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 cr, a house or plot and a govt job to one member of his family." 20 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 16 after violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops.

The Chinese side also suffered casualties in the clash.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

India-China border face-off: 'My son died for country', says father of Aman Kumar Singh [Video]

India-China border face-off: 'My son died for country', says father of Aman Kumar Singh

Family member of slain soldier Aman Kumar Singh mourned his death in Bihar's Samastipur on June 17. His father said that his son died for the country and there is no greater pride than this. The..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:31Published
COVID-19: Centre to provide 500 isolation coaches to Delhi govt, says CPRO Northern Railways [Video]

COVID-19: Centre to provide 500 isolation coaches to Delhi govt, says CPRO Northern Railways

The Chief Public Relation Officers (CPRO) of Northern Railways, Deepak Kumar informed that central government is providing 500 isolation coaches to Delhi government in the wake of coronavirus pandemic...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds review meeting on COVID-19 at Indore District Collector's office [Video]

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds review meeting on COVID-19 at Indore District Collector's office

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on June 08 conducted review meeting over COVID-19 situation at Indore District Collector's office. Speaking to ANI, He said, "Recovery rate in Indore..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published