India-China faceoff: Shivraj Chouhan announces ex-gratia, job to kin of Naik Deepak Kumar from Rewa

Condoling over the loss of life of Naik Deepak Kumar from Rewa in face-off with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, on June 18 announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore, a house or plot and a government job to one member of his family.

He said, "Naik Deepak Kumar from Rewa, who lost his life in Galwan Valley Clash will always be remembered for his supreme sacrifice.

The entire country stands with his family.

We've announced an ex-gratia of Rs 1 cr, a house or plot and a govt job to one member of his family." 20 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 16 after violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops.

The Chinese side also suffered casualties in the clash.