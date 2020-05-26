Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

10-Year-Old Chef Shares Ideas For Father's Day: 'Just Spending Time Is The Best Thing'
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:42s - Published
10-Year-Old Chef Shares Ideas For Father's Day: 'Just Spending Time Is The Best Thing'

10-Year-Old Chef Shares Ideas For Father's Day: 'Just Spending Time Is The Best Thing'

Father's Day is Sunday, so if you're celebrating dad, time is running out if you don't have a plan yet.

Chef Matthew Smith has some ideas if you need them.

CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Colin Cowherd ranks the best father-son combinations in sports history [Video]

Colin Cowherd ranks the best father-son combinations in sports history

In celebration of Father's Day this weekend, Colin Cowherd takes a look at some father-son combinations in sports. Hear which 10 he thinks are the best combinations of all time.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 07:18Published
Tech Gift Ideas For Father's Day [Video]

Tech Gift Ideas For Father's Day

Father's Day is right around the corner, which means it's time to get a gift if you haven't already. C-NET's Kara Tsuboi has some tech gifts ideas for dad (1:30). WCCO 4 News At 6 – June 13, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:30Published
Gentlemen, Join the Self-Care Revolution (Self-Care for Men) [Video]

Gentlemen, Join the Self-Care Revolution (Self-Care for Men)

Self-care has never been more important than it is right now — we all need ways to manage stress, reduce anxiety, and keep our minds and bodies healthy and strong. It's not all spa treatments and..

Credit: Simon&Schuster     Duration: 00:22Published