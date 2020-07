Wilmington's Holy Trinity Greek Festival Holds Drive-Thru Version Of Event Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:23s - Published 3 weeks ago The change is in response to the pandemic. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AND ARE PLANNING A BETTER WAYFORWARD.LIVE IN CENTER CITY, DAN KOOB,CBS3 EYEWITNESSA POPULAR ANNUAL TRADITIONIN WILMINGTON, A HOLLY TRINITYFOOD FESTIVAL IS DRIVE-THROUGHVERSION OF EVENT.IN RESPONSE TO THE PANDEMICSTARTING TODAY AND THE NEXT TWOWEEKENDS, FAVORITE MENU ITEMSARE AVAILABLE FOR CURB-SIDEPICKUP.TYPICAL DANCING AND DINING IN





You Might Like

Tweets about this