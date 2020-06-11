Helicopter Pilot In Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant Was Disoriented By Fog, Texts Reveal

New details in crash that killed Kobe Bryant



The pilot in the crash that killed Kobe Bryant may have been disoriented by the fog. Newly released documents show that the pilot told air traffic control that he was climbing to 4,000 feet, when he.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:29 Published 1 hour ago

NTSB: Pilot Of Helicopter In Kobe Bryant Crash May Have Been Disoriented, Was Laker Legend's 'Preferred Pilot'



Containing roughly 1,700 pages of interview transcripts, photographs and reports on operations, survival factors, humanperformance, air traffic control, and aircraft performance, the docket does not.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:24 Published 3 hours ago