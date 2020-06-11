Helicopter Pilot In Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant Was Disoriented By Fog, Texts Reveal
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:23s - Published
2 minutes ago
Vanessa Bryant wants Congress to a helicopter safety bill.
VIA SENSORS DURING AN EMERGENCY,PROVIDED REMOTE FIREFIGHTERS ATA MOMENT'S NOTICE TO PROTECT THEHEALTH OF THE WORKERS.DEVELOPMENTS IN THE KOBEBRYANT CRASH INVESTIGATION, TEXTMESSAGES PRIOR TO THE DOOMEDFLIGHT SHOW WEATHER CONDITIONSWERE A CONCERN AND RECORDS SHOWTHAT THE PILOT APPEARED TO BE ISDISORIENTED IN FOG.
Related news from verified sources
The pilot texted “weather looking OK” on the morning of the crash, which killed all nine people...
NYTimes.com - Published
20 hours ago Also reported by •
Reuters India • Seattle Times • Reuters
Investigators: Just before crash, Kobe Bryant's pilot reported he was climbing out of fog but...
FOX Sports - Published
1 day ago
A group of Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Thursday introduced legislation that would require new safety...
Reuters - Published
1 week ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources
New details in crash that killed Kobe Bryant The pilot in the crash that killed Kobe Bryant may have been disoriented by the fog. Newly released documents show that the pilot told air traffic control that he was climbing to 4,000 feet, when he.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:29 Published 1 hour ago