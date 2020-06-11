Global  

Helicopter Pilot In Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant Was Disoriented By Fog, Texts Reveal
Helicopter Pilot In Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant Was Disoriented By Fog, Texts Reveal
Vanessa Bryant wants Congress to a helicopter safety bill.
VIA SENSORS DURING AN EMERGENCY,PROVIDED REMOTE FIREFIGHTERS ATA MOMENT'S NOTICE TO PROTECT THEHEALTH OF THE WORKERS.DEVELOPMENTS IN THE KOBEBRYANT CRASH INVESTIGATION, TEXTMESSAGES PRIOR TO THE DOOMEDFLIGHT SHOW WEATHER CONDITIONSWERE A CONCERN AND RECORDS SHOWTHAT THE PILOT APPEARED TO BE ISDISORIENTED IN FOG.



