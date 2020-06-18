Doctor supports local restaurants

Opening tabs at local businesses to help give back to the community.

Newschannel2's chelsea sherrod has the story.

Nats: hey mohawk valley dr. sheridan mish here and i'm here to tell you it's all going to be ok.

It's all gonna be ok.

That has been dr. sheridan mish's daily mantra during the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr sheridan mish: that was a thing that was really on my heart which was what's my positive action?

What is that thing that i'm going to do in the community?

Over the last three months dr.mish's optimistic slogan, it's all gonna be okay, has taken social media by storm and in april he created a group on facebook.

About a month and a half later, he decided to expand his reach in a different way.

Dr. sheridan mish: it was actually on june 1 monday, june 1 i was celebrating 21 years in practice and as i was sitting there just reflecting it popped in my head that we need a rally.

So he started the mohawk valley rally.

Dr. sheridan mish: support local businesses.

It's my way of saying here i support you from business owner to business owner, community member to community member.

Doing so also to empower other people to come out and try that service or that product that they're offering at some sort of discount.

Whatever the owner wants to do with that money.

So i write the check and hand them the cash, 100 bucks, do what you want with it.

The discounts range between each business from a free item to dollars off an order.

There is no paper coupon or mobile code.

Dr. sheridan mish:all they gotta do is say it's all gonna be ok when they place the order that's their coupon.

Owners say that these discounts have had a huge economic impact on their businesses.

Daniel mendez: well i think it helps everybody.

Right now and in the last couple months everybody's been struggling.

It gives our customers a chance to come in and get a little break and i think what he's doing is wonderful.

Dr. mish says that he plans on doing this until july 4th.

Chelsea: and here at franco's tomorrow at the first 20 customers can receive five dollars off of their order and all you have to say is it's all gonna be ok.

Reporting from ilion, i'm chelsea sherrod and newschannel 2.