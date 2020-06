Safety First? Two Days Before Tulsa Rally, Trump Admin Silent On COVID-19 Prevention Plan

For the first time since the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic began, President Donald Trump is readying for a campaign rally.

It's scheduled to take place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday night.

The venue has over 19,000 seats.

Prospective attendees must sign a waiver that absolves the Trump campaign and the venue of responsibility for "illness or injury.