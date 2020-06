Related videos from verified sources Historians Say This Juneteenth Will Be Remembered With Even Deeper Intentions



On Friday, people across the country will celebrate “Juneteenth,” a commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Historians say this year’s celebration will take on added.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:56 Published 25 minutes ago Juneteenth flag to fly over the State Capitol Building for the first time in state history



​Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday that the Juneteenth flag will be raised over the Wisconsin State Capitol beginning at sunrise on Friday, June 19, in celebration of Juneteenth. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 00:18 Published 8 hours ago 5 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth Virtually



5 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth Virtually As a result of the global pandemic, many celebrations have been canceled or moved online. Here are five ways to celebrate Juneteenth virtually. Juneteenth.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:07 Published 1 day ago