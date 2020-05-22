COVID-19 Numbers Increasing in Middle Georgia after reopening

The numbers of COVID-19 cases are still increasing in Middle Georgia.

Thanks for joining us for 41nbc news at 6.

I'm tucker sargent.

Shelby coates will join us shortly.

Our top story tonight at 6: businesses are opening across the state, and there are fewer restrictions compared to two months ago.

But now, new covid-19 cases in some parts of middle georgia are rising.

41nbc's peyton lewis spoke with health experts to find out what's causing the increase.

1:02 1:28 1:58 two weeks ago our percentage of positive cases was around 3%, the following week it went up to 4.5%, then when we looked at the percentage of positives at the end of last week when we figured the rate, it was around 6%.

The department of public health as well as local doctors are seeing increases in the number of positive covid-19 cases.

As our state and nation start to reopen, middle georgia is seeing an uptick in cases... and that's in contrast... anaylsis from the administation.

In an opinion piece published by the wall street journal, vice president mike pence said, "in recent days, the media has taken to sounding the alarm bells over a "second wave" of coronavirus infections.

Such panic is overblown.... we are winning the fight against the invisible enemy."

Dr. john wood, the director of the emergency center at navicent health says that his hospital is seeing a slight increase in covid numbers as well.

Not a big peak, and the curves not exactly flat but overall again i think as far as this disaster goes, knock on wood, but i think we're in a pretty good place.

Melissa brantley from the south central health district says the increase comes as restrictions are easing.

Laurens, telfair, and wheeler counties have seen the largest increases.

We actually have a church outbreak in our health district across several counties and that has led to a large number of our cases, especially for those three counties, and so i think it's as things have started to return to a new normal that perhaps that is leading to some c1 3 b13 of an increase in our cases.

In macon, peyton lewis 41nbc news.

The department of public health says although the risk of spreading covid-19 outdoors may seem lower, they're still