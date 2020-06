After starting construction more than a year ago, the Hannaford on Chestnut Street in Rome will finally open on Saturday, June 20.

The 49 thousand square foot store will have "to go" service, we're told.

170 full and part time jobs were created.

Upon opening, hannaford will donate 10 thousand to the connected community schools market place within the rome city school district.... that helps feed students and their families who are in need.

