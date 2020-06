India-China clash | 'Ban restaurants selling Chinese foods': Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale called for banning restaurants selling Chinese food.

The Union Minister's statement comes amid India-China border tension.

"I appeal to people to boycott Chinese food.

The state governments should take initiative and ban these restaurants," he added.

Anti-China protests are being held in parts of the country.

There has been an uproar for boycotting Chinese goods.