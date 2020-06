Why It's A Great Time To Think About Consolidating Your High-Interest Plastic Debt

It's never a good idea to take on high-interest debt just because it's cheaper than it used to be.

However, if you have a strong credit score and you're trying to pay off credit card debt, it might be smart to consolidate it.

Business Insider reports the 'spread' between interest rates on credit cards and personal loans hit an all-time high during the first quarter of 2020.

Put simply, that means there's never been greater potential for saving money on interest.