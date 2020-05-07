Macon is joining several major cities that are making a commitment to re-imagine how people come together.

Parks and Recreations, UDA plans to connect communities with new walking trails

In arizona and alabama, two states with significant spikes, calls

The local team working on the plan envisions connecting communities across the city with new trails.

41-n-b-c's jatrissa wooten takes a closer look at the plan.

:00-:04 :09-:13 "standup: for many, the ocmulgee heritage trail is one of the most popular places in macon and the city is looking to expand it."

Sot: robert walker director of parks and recreation "the downtown area, we talking about the heritage trail and we are talking about extending to pleasant hill" director of macon-bibb parks and recreation robert walker says the project is a way for the macon community to connect.

Making parks, green spaces, and trails more inclusive for all.

"whether they are inner-city parks or whether there suburb parks more useful to everyone" right now the trail is more than 11 miles long stretching from central city park to amerson river park.

With connections from downtown walker says the department hopes to create a pedestrian and bike trail leading to pleasant hill and east macon they want people from different neighborhoods to be able