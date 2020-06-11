McIlroy reflects on opening round 'struggle'
Rory McIlroy admitted poor accuracy off the tee made his one-over-par opening round at the RBC Heritage a 'struggle'.
Eddie Reid RT @TGI_Golf: Not as different as I expected - Rory McIlroy reflects on an opening-round 68 at the Charles Schwab Challenge and explains th… 5 days ago
TGI Golf Partnership Not as different as I expected - Rory McIlroy reflects on an opening-round 68 at the Charles Schwab Challenge and e… https://t.co/xeGySUaubg 1 week ago
McIlroy: I made some improvementsRory McIlroy explains what he learnt from his opening round at the Charles Schwab Challenge and how it helped him post a second-round 63.
McIlroy: Not as different as I expectedRory McIlroy reflects on an opening-round 68 at the Charles Schwab Challenge and explains the impact the lack of spectators had on the event.