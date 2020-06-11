Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

McIlroy reflects on opening round 'struggle'
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:41s - Published
McIlroy reflects on opening round 'struggle'

McIlroy reflects on opening round 'struggle'

Rory McIlroy admitted poor accuracy off the tee made his one-over-par opening round at the RBC Heritage a 'struggle'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

TGI_eddiereid

Eddie Reid RT @TGI_Golf: Not as different as I expected - Rory McIlroy reflects on an opening-round 68 at the Charles Schwab Challenge and explains th… 5 days ago

TGI_Golf

TGI Golf Partnership Not as different as I expected - Rory McIlroy reflects on an opening-round 68 at the Charles Schwab Challenge and e… https://t.co/xeGySUaubg 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

McIlroy: I made some improvements [Video]

McIlroy: I made some improvements

Rory McIlroy explains what he learnt from his opening round at the Charles Schwab Challenge and how it helped him post a second-round 63.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:57Published
McIlroy: Not as different as I expected [Video]

McIlroy: Not as different as I expected

Rory McIlroy reflects on an opening-round 68 at the Charles Schwab Challenge and explains the impact the lack of spectators had on the event.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:08Published