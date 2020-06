NBC 26 Weather Forecast

Thursday was the 5th mostly sunny day in a row!!

Tonight also looks quiet and mild with lows in the mid-60s.

Chances of storms arrive later Friday and into the weekend.

The weekend will not be as warm with highs in the 70s.

The best chance of more widespread rain will be Saturday.

Sunday will just have a chance of a storm, and wouldn't last all day.

Summer officially arrives on Saturday.

On & off showers storms will continue into next week.