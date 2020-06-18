CURSED Season 1

CURSED Season 1 (Katherine Langford) - Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Armed with mysterious powers and a legendary sword, young rebel Nimue joins forces with charming mercenary Arthur on a mission to save her people.

Directed by Zetna Fuentes (first two episodes) starring Katherine Langford, Gustaf Skarsgard, Daniel Sharman, Devon Terrell, Peter Mullan, Lily Newmark, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Sebastian Armesto, Emily Coates, Catherine Walker, Billy Jenkins release date July 17, 2020 (on Netflix)