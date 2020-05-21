Global  

Zack Snyder’s Justice League - Clip
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Zack Snyder’s Justice League - Sneak Peek - HBO Max - Plot synopsis: Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman's selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy.

Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat.

But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes-Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash-it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Directed by Zack Snyder starring Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Amy Adams, Jeremy Irons, Jesse Eisenberg, Henry Cavill release date 2021 (on HBO MAX)

‘Snyder Cut’ Darkseid Revealed! Zack Snyder Shares First Look at New God in ‘Justice League’ (Video)

‘Snyder Cut’ Darkseid Revealed! Zack Snyder Shares First Look at New God in ‘Justice League’ (Video) Zack Snyder has shared the official first look at the “Snyder Cut’ version of Darkseid from the...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •The Verge


Darkseid looms over Wonder Woman in the first clip from Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Polygon - Published

'Justice League' director Zack Snyder shares first teaser for his cut of movie coming to HBO Max

Zack Snyder offered fans their very first teaser trailer for his cut of the 2017 film “Justice...
FOXNews.com - Published



Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max - Sneak Peek [Video]

Here's your "Darkseid" sneak peek at the HBO Max superhero movie Zack Snyder's Justice League, also known as Snyder Cut. It stars Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, Ray..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:34Published
Henry Cavill in Talks to Reprise Superman Role [Video]

Henry Cavill in Talks to Reprise Superman Role Cavill has played Superman in three movies, 'Man of Steel,' 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League.' He is reportedly in discussions..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published
HBO Max to Release Zack Snyder’s Version of 'Justice League' [Video]

HBO Max to Release Zack Snyder’s Version of 'Justice League' After years of fans asking for it, Snyder’s cut of ‘Justice League’ will finally see the light of day. It will hit HBO Max in..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:24Published