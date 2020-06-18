Hotspots just south of Dedeaux Road

Gulfport firefighters were on the scene of what appeared to be several hotspots from a fire in a wooded area between Dede Drive and Wingate Drive south of Dedeaux Road in Gulfport.

- gulfport firefighters were on - the scene of what - appeared to be several hotspots- from a fire in a wooded - area between dede drive and - wingate drive-south of- dedeaux road in gulfport.

- the hot spots were smouldering- in several areas- along the woods line just east- of several homes in the area- mid-- afternoon.- gulfport police and animal- control crews were blocking - off roads south of dedeaux in - that area as firefighters - watched the hotspots in an- effort to contain any more- fire that could be lit back up.- residents of wingate- subdivision, across the - street and just north of the- site, stood by watching.- no official word yet on the - cause of the fire.- we'll keep you