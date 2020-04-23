Realtors: Now is the time to buy or sell a home in WNY

7 Eyewitness News Thinking about buying or selling a home? @WNYMetro says the time is now. https://t.co/NlGrClP0j6 4 minutes ago

Jack Cotton Not all “F Words” should be avoided: https://t.co/P9ZRScoL2y #LuxuryRealEstate #Realtors #Luxury https://t.co/UIsjbmTGZ5 2 hours ago

Sabrina Carapia RT @AgentContentCo_: We are built by Realtors for Realtors. 🏡❤️If you have spent hours: ⠀ 👉Trying to figure out what to post? 👉Looking for… 3 hours ago

Aaron Feldman With the amount of deal under contract I’m seeing posted by realtors in my personal network, I’d say now is the tim… https://t.co/fkadFGllzh 3 hours ago

Luis Viera Great time talking with my friends at Greater Tampa Realtors on current events. I was joined by Florida Rep.… https://t.co/YnkiLeU6W9 3 hours ago

Taunee English JOIN US TODAY AT 1:00 PM! Realtors its TIME for Us to BE The VOICE! Register here: https://t.co/6L7G4PHRD8 https://t.co/UeQBcYzxJ8 4 hours ago

KATHY WELTY Realtor®ColdwellBanker RealEstateGroup Mortgage rates are so low. It's a great time to buy a home! If you have questions about buying or selling in today… https://t.co/f3RrCDe2iX 4 hours ago