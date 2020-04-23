Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Realtors: Now is the time to buy or sell a home in WNY
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Realtors: Now is the time to buy or sell a home in WNY

Realtors: Now is the time to buy or sell a home in WNY

The housing market in WNY is booming.

With interest rates historically low, local realtors say now is the perfect time to purchase or sell your home.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

WKBW

7 Eyewitness News Thinking about buying or selling a home? @WNYMetro says the time is now. https://t.co/NlGrClP0j6 4 minutes ago

JackCotton

Jack Cotton Not all “F Words” should be avoided: https://t.co/P9ZRScoL2y #LuxuryRealEstate #Realtors #Luxury https://t.co/UIsjbmTGZ5 2 hours ago

SabrinaCarapia

Sabrina Carapia RT @AgentContentCo_: We are built by Realtors for Realtors. 🏡❤️If you have spent hours: ⠀ 👉Trying to figure out what to post? 👉Looking for… 3 hours ago

afeldman_DMV

Aaron Feldman With the amount of deal under contract I’m seeing posted by realtors in my personal network, I’d say now is the tim… https://t.co/fkadFGllzh 3 hours ago

CouncilmanViera

Luis Viera Great time talking with my friends at Greater Tampa Realtors on current events. I was joined by Florida Rep.… https://t.co/YnkiLeU6W9 3 hours ago

AskTaunee

Taunee English JOIN US TODAY AT 1:00 PM! Realtors its TIME for Us to BE The VOICE! Register here: https://t.co/6L7G4PHRD8 https://t.co/UeQBcYzxJ8 4 hours ago

KathyWelty4

KATHY WELTY Realtor®ColdwellBanker RealEstateGroup Mortgage rates are so low. It's a great time to buy a home! If you have questions about buying or selling in today… https://t.co/f3RrCDe2iX 4 hours ago

blysells

Russell Bly Realtor Kitchen? Bathroom? Let me know! Russell & Patricia Bly, Realtors RE/MAX Champions Full-Time Realtors and Lifelong… https://t.co/m5HwoQimNB 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

In Pandemic, Ad Buyers Seek Programmatic Transparency: Amino’s Luttrell [Video]

In Pandemic, Ad Buyers Seek Programmatic Transparency: Amino’s Luttrell

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many advertisers to re-think their spending. But a shocking new report published during the pandemic has given them even more reason to scrutinize programmatic..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:29Published
Take The Stress Out Of Selling Your House [Video]

Take The Stress Out Of Selling Your House

Sell your home fast with Lathe Lavada

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 04:53Published
HomeVestors® / We Buy Ugly Houses® Phoenix will STILL buy your house [Video]

HomeVestors® / We Buy Ugly Houses® Phoenix will STILL buy your house

To find a HomeVestors franchise call 1-800-44-BUYER® or visit, www.webuyuglyhouses.com/phoenix

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 04:05Published