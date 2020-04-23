Realtors: Now is the time to buy or sell a home in WNY
The housing market in WNY is booming.
With interest rates historically low, local realtors say now is the perfect time to purchase or sell your home.
7 Eyewitness News Thinking about buying or selling a home? @WNYMetro says the time is now.
https://t.co/NlGrClP0j6 4 minutes ago
Jack Cotton Not all “F Words” should be avoided: https://t.co/P9ZRScoL2y
#LuxuryRealEstate #Realtors #Luxury https://t.co/UIsjbmTGZ5 2 hours ago
Sabrina Carapia RT @AgentContentCo_: We are built by Realtors for Realtors. 🏡❤️If you have spent hours:
⠀
👉Trying to figure out what to post?
👉Looking for… 3 hours ago
Aaron Feldman With the amount of deal under contract I’m seeing posted by realtors in my personal network, I’d say now is the tim… https://t.co/fkadFGllzh 3 hours ago
Luis Viera Great time talking with my friends at Greater Tampa Realtors on current events. I was joined by Florida Rep.… https://t.co/YnkiLeU6W9 3 hours ago
Taunee English JOIN US TODAY AT 1:00 PM!
Realtors its TIME for Us to BE The VOICE!
Register here: https://t.co/6L7G4PHRD8 https://t.co/UeQBcYzxJ8 4 hours ago
KATHY WELTY Realtor®ColdwellBanker RealEstateGroup Mortgage rates are so low. It's a great time to buy a home!
If you have questions about buying or selling in today… https://t.co/f3RrCDe2iX 4 hours ago
Russell Bly Realtor Kitchen? Bathroom? Let me know!
Russell & Patricia Bly, Realtors
RE/MAX Champions
Full-Time Realtors and Lifelong… https://t.co/m5HwoQimNB 5 hours ago
In Pandemic, Ad Buyers Seek Programmatic Transparency: Amino’s LuttrellThe COVID-19 pandemic has forced many advertisers to re-think their spending. But a shocking new report published during the pandemic has given them even more reason to scrutinize programmatic..
Take The Stress Out Of Selling Your HouseSell your home fast with Lathe Lavada
HomeVestors® / We Buy Ugly Houses® Phoenix will STILL buy your houseTo find a HomeVestors franchise call 1-800-44-BUYER® or visit, www.webuyuglyhouses.com/phoenix