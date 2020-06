Salma Hayek Touched Up Roots At Home

Letting your grays grow out or continuing to cover them up can make a huge impact on your entire look.

Salma Hayek shared her root transformation on June 17, and we are very impressed.

The actor shared a before-and-after of her hair transformation to Instagram with the caption, "In anticipation for reshoots, I finally had to do my roots." The before photo is a close-up of Hayek's grays peeking out while the rest of her dark hair is tied up in a messy topknot.