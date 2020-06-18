Global  

A Local Restaurant Is Offering A Unique Way To Have A Special Meal For Father's Day
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Now closed Euclid Hall is offering up their menu one last time this weekend in honor of father's day.

