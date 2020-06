Bill lee announced he'll sign a proclamation recognizing juneteenth, and the significance it holds in the nation's history.

June 19th marks the end of slavery, and the promise it represents of a free and just society for every tennessean.

We are at a transformative time in our country.

And i believe that our state can be a force for restoration during this time and we can be an example to the rest of the nation.

Governor lee will sign the proclamation tomorrow.