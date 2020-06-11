Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kelly Clarkson prioritising children amid divorce
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Kelly Clarkson prioritising children amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson prioritising children amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson is making her children a "priority" amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, as she wants them to grow up in a "stable, loving environment".

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Kelly Clarkson files for divorce from Brandon Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage

The first "American Idol" champion, Kelly Clarkson married Brandon Blackstock in 2013. They have two...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizJust Jared




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kelly Clarkson has been on an 'emotional rollercoaster' during coronavirus lockdown [Video]

Kelly Clarkson has been on an 'emotional rollercoaster' during coronavirus lockdown

Newly single Kelly Clarkson has been on an "emotional rollercoaster" over the past few months.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Trending: Newly single Kelly Clarkson opens up about being on 'emotional rollercoaster' during lockdown months, Bryce Dallas How [Video]

Trending: Newly single Kelly Clarkson opens up about being on 'emotional rollercoaster' during lockdown months, Bryce Dallas How

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
Kelly Clarkson leaning on 'supportive' Blake Shelton amid divorce [Video]

Kelly Clarkson leaning on 'supportive' Blake Shelton amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson has been leaning on her "supportive" pal Blake Shelton amid her divorce from his manager Brandon Blackstock.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published