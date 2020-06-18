Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Apple Doubled Down, Contentious Commissions Policy
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Apple Doubled Down, Contentious Commissions Policy

Apple Doubled Down, Contentious Commissions Policy

REUTERS/Edgar Su Apple is locked in an escalating standoff with app developers who are upset that Apple takes a commission of up to 30% from all in-app purchases.

This week, the creators of a new email app called Hey publicly slammed Apple as "gangsters" after Apple rejected Hey from the App Store.

Hey creators said Apple was forcing it to recategorize its $99 annual subscription fee as an in-app purchase in order to take a cut of the profits.

Apple doubled down in an email to Hey creators Thursday, saying the app would remain banned from the App Store until Hey reclassifies its $99 subscription fee as an in-app purchase.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Apple just doubled down on its contentious commissions policy by telling Hey's email creators to make payment changes to get back in the App Store

Apple just doubled down on its contentious commissions policy by telling Hey's email creators to make payment changes to get back in the App Store · Apple is locked in an escalating standoff with app developers who are upset that Apple takes a...
Business Insider - Published



Tweets about this